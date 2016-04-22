Mandroid Echostar Premiere "The Lotus" Playthrough Video

(Image credit: (provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a new playthrough video by Canadian prog-metal band Mandroid Echostar. You can check out "The Lotus" below.

The song is from the band's new album, Coral Throne, which was released in January via Distort Entertainment/Fontana North.

"We always try to push ourselves technically with our writing," said Mandroid Echostar guitarist/vocalist James Krul. "The big challenge we set for ourselves on Coral Throne was writing more structurally sound and straightforward songs while still challenging ourselves as guitarists. 'The Lotus' is a great example of this—melodically one of our 'poppier' tunes, but featuring one of the hardest riffs we've ever written. The burgers were very good, but I ate three. The last one was a struggle, but then, all great art is."

"Coral Throne is a lot like a party platter of burgers," added guitarist Sam Pattison. "It has a little something for everyone. Fat, juicy patties of rhythm section, meticulously crafted with just the right amount spice. Garnished with layers of tasty guitarmonies you can really sink your teeth into. All held together by an inviting Italian bun of clean vocals. Trying to watch those carbs? Check out our instrumental version and indulge in some of our secret ingredients!"

Mandroid Echostar is Stephen Richards (guitar), Sam Pattison (guitar), Michael Ciccia (vocals), James Krul (guitar/vocals), Matt Huber-Kidby (drums) and Adam Richards (bass). In May, the band will embark on a North American tour with Auras and Native Construct. You can check out all the dates below.

Mandroid Echostar Tour Dates:

May 5 - Hamilton, ON - Absinthe

May 6 - Guelph, ON - Dstrct

May 7 - Oshawa, ON - TBA

May 9 - Joilet, IL - Bada Brew

May 11 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid

May 12 - Saskatoon, SK - Le Relais

May 13 - Medicine Hat, AB - TBA

May 14 - Calgary, AB - The Gate (Sait)

May 16 - Edmonton, AB - Mercury Room

May 18 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue

May 19 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7

May 20 - Portland, OR - Ash Street

May 21 - Boise, ID - Shredder

May 23 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Lounge

May 24 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

May 26 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

May 28 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

May 30 - Ottawa, ON - Ritual

May 31 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

June 1 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

June 2 - London, ON - Rum Runners

June 3 - Barrie, ON - Roxy Side Room

June 4 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground