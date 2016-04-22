Mandroid Echostar Premiere "The Lotus" Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a new playthrough video by Canadian prog-metal band Mandroid Echostar. You can check out "The Lotus" below.
The song is from the band's new album, Coral Throne, which was released in January via Distort Entertainment/Fontana North.
"We always try to push ourselves technically with our writing," said Mandroid Echostar guitarist/vocalist James Krul. "The big challenge we set for ourselves on Coral Throne was writing more structurally sound and straightforward songs while still challenging ourselves as guitarists. 'The Lotus' is a great example of this—melodically one of our 'poppier' tunes, but featuring one of the hardest riffs we've ever written. The burgers were very good, but I ate three. The last one was a struggle, but then, all great art is."
"Coral Throne is a lot like a party platter of burgers," added guitarist Sam Pattison. "It has a little something for everyone. Fat, juicy patties of rhythm section, meticulously crafted with just the right amount spice. Garnished with layers of tasty guitarmonies you can really sink your teeth into. All held together by an inviting Italian bun of clean vocals. Trying to watch those carbs? Check out our instrumental version and indulge in some of our secret ingredients!"
Mandroid Echostar is Stephen Richards (guitar), Sam Pattison (guitar), Michael Ciccia (vocals), James Krul (guitar/vocals), Matt Huber-Kidby (drums) and Adam Richards (bass). In May, the band will embark on a North American tour with Auras and Native Construct. You can check out all the dates below.
Mandroid Echostar Tour Dates:
May 5 - Hamilton, ON - Absinthe
May 6 - Guelph, ON - Dstrct
May 7 - Oshawa, ON - TBA
May 9 - Joilet, IL - Bada Brew
May 11 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid
May 12 - Saskatoon, SK - Le Relais
May 13 - Medicine Hat, AB - TBA
May 14 - Calgary, AB - The Gate (Sait)
May 16 - Edmonton, AB - Mercury Room
May 18 - Vancouver, BC - The Venue
May 19 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7
May 20 - Portland, OR - Ash Street
May 21 - Boise, ID - Shredder
May 23 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Lounge
May 24 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
May 26 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots
May 28 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
May 30 - Ottawa, ON - Ritual
May 31 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
June 1 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
June 2 - London, ON - Rum Runners
June 3 - Barrie, ON - Roxy Side Room
June 4 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground