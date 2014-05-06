Marty Friedman Premieres New Song, "Sociopaths," Featuring Revocation's Dave Davidson — Listen

Marty Friedman has premiered a new song, "Sociopaths," and you can check it out below.

Also included is a commentary video about the new track.

The song, which is from the former Megadeth guitarist's new album, Inferno, features a guest appearance by Revocation guitarist (and fellow Guitar World columnist) Dave Davidson. The album will be released May 27 through Prosthetic Records,

Inferno was recorded primarily in Los Angeles with engineer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Children of Bodom) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth). It features what Friedman recently told Guitar World is "the most intense writing and playing I can do."

The album also includes guest appearances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho, Skyharbor's Keshav Dhar and Jørgen Munkeby of Norwegian blackjazz group Shining. It also includes Friedman's first songwriting collaboration with Jason Becker since the pair played together in Cacophony.

Fans can pre-order Inferno at prostheticrecords.com/inferno.

Look for Friedman in the new June 2014 issue of Guitar World, which is available now. Also be sure to check out Friedman's new Guitar World column, Full Shred.