Marty Friedman Releases 'Exotic Guitar,' His First Guitar Loop Library

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has recorded a series of 65 guitar loops that can be used by producers, disc jockeys and other artists for various projects.

Friedman's loops, which range from high-gain leads and rhythm parts to clean-tone melodies influenced by Japanese and Middle Eastern scales, are available now as a loop library called Exotic Guitar.

The library includes:

24 Lead Guitar Loops

11 Rhythm Guitar Loops

10 Clean Tone Guitar Loops

20 Construction Guitar Loops

An audio sample (which you can check out here and in the video below) features Friedman’s guitar over metal and dubstep drums, hinting at some unique remix possibilities.

The 65 patterns (of various lengths) were recorded and looped at 140 bpm. The Exotic Guitar loop pack costs $24.99 and is available as mp3 or WAV files. For more information, head here.