Marty Friedman Says "Betcha Can't Play This"

Many years ago, master metal guitarist Marty Friedman sent us a breathtaking "Betcha Can't Play This," which we've decided to dust off for your viewing pleasure. You can watch it above.

As always, Friedman plays the lick at its original, hurricane-like speed, before breaking it down in more detail.

Can you play what Friedman is playing? Watch the video and find out for yourself.

When you're done, be sure to check out Friedman's terrific lesson on how to play fast, arpeggio-based licks without sweep picking.