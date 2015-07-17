Meet the Marshall London: Amp Maker Introduces Phone for Music Lovers — Video

London calling?

According to our friends at Wired, Marshall Amplification’s first foray into the smartphone world won’t have Apple and Samsung sweating their stake in the market.

But the U.K. guitar-amp company’s new mobile device—the London (catchy, eh?)—does indeed come with a few unique features.

The London is an Android Lollipop phone custom-fitted for music lovers, with a processor for high-resolution audio (including uncompressed FLAC files), headphone jacks built into it, Marshall Mode earbuds, a button that fires up the phone’s music UI, a five-band global equalizer and a scroll wheel for adjusting volume with precision while it’s in your pocket.

Here's a full list of the London's features, taken directly from Marshall's website:

Twin Stereo Jacks: Two stereo jacks, allowing you and a friend to listen to music together. Each with an independent volume control.Dual Speakers: The loudest mobile phone on Earth? Possibly. Two front facing speakers make London the perfect tool for listening to music without headphones, too.Scroll Wheel: The scroll wheel gives you quick access to volume control, with tactile precision to find just the right spot.M-Button: At the heart of the London is the M-Button—a dedicated one-click access to your music, whatever the source of it may be. Thanks to this ingenious bit of engineering, you can control your music on top of whatever else you happen to have on your screen.The Sound: For over half a century Marshall has focused heavily on the sound of its products. You can rest easy knowing that some serious equipment went into making the London one of the best sounding music machines out there.Marshall London packs a lot under the hood; take for example the Wolfson WM8281 Audio Hub. This soundcard gives the London a separate processor for music, allowing it to play at a higher resolution. Higher resolution means that even the best quality MP3 will sound phenomenally better when played with London. Additionally it lets you play uncompressed music such as FLAC format.Global Equalizer: Use one of the pre-loaded profiles or adjust the sound to your liking and save it as a custom profile. The Global Equalizer will apply your selected profile to whichever music player you use. Accessing the equalizer is quick via the M-Button.Bluetooth aptX: Bluetooth aptX delivers real-time high quality stereo audio over a Bluetooth connection.Design: London has the same DNA as the rest of the Marshall lineup, which has stood the test of time for over 50 years. A matte black surface, similar to the tolex covering of a Marshall amp, offers better grip in your hands. Brass details are found on the scroll wheel, M-Button and both stereo jacks.

LoopStack: Pre-installed on London is the well-known Android app, LoopStack. LoopStack is a 4-channel recorder that allows you to record four tracks independently. LoopStack offers high quality 44KHz 16bit recording and processing. For more information, visit play.google.com.

DJApp: Marshall couldn’t ignore the fact that DJing is a popular way to enjoy music and connect with others. This is why London comes with a DJ app pre-installed. Connect your headphones and sound system into the two stereo jacks, launch the app and that’s it. *DJApp launched autumn 2015.

Microphone: London comes equipped with dual microphones that’s perfect for laying down a few spur of the moment riffs—all recorded in glorious stereo. Noise reduction means you’ll be able to easily hear your tracks, even if you’re recording outside.

Plays well with others: Because London is so full of high quality hardware, it has the ability to work with other third party recording and editing apps with ease.

For more information on the Marshall London, visit marshallamps.com.