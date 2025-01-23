“The iconic sound that defined so many 90s rock bands, at bedroom levels”: Marshall reimagines the JCM900 as the Studio 900 – condensing its gain and growl into a portable, practice-friendly head and combo

NAMM 2025: Marshall has launched the latest offering in its Studio series of down-sized takes on its classic tube amps, reprising the iconic JCM900 as the 20-watt Studio 900.

The new version offers a far smaller footprint of the amp that was near-standard issue for ’90s rock and metal, without compromising the tube circuitry, with Marshall promising it will “set a new standard for compact, high-performance amplifiers”.

As such, the 20-watt head and combo amps have captured the essence of the 100-watt JCM900’s gain ‘n’ growl but has increased its adaptability and portability for those seeking more travel-friendly rigs with neighbor-friendly volumes.

The British amp maker said it was returning to NAMM after five years away to showcase “the best that Marshall has to offer,” with CEO Jeremy de Maillard underscoring the need for Marshall to modernize its stock.

Some expected that modernization to come in the form of a foray into the plugin or amp modeling world, perhaps following in the footsteps of the Fender Tone Master Pro. While that may still prove to be the case, here, it’s doubling down on what it does best in an interesting way.

The “iconic JCM900 crunch,” has been authentically reproduced here – offering the classic Marshall tones beloved by John 5, Nita Strauss, and Motörhead’s Phil Campbell – but has redesigned it to excel at any volume level.

A hybrid, two-channel build, it “blends the warmth of valve technology with the reliability of solid-state components,” under its classic Marshall casing there as two ECC83 preamp valves, two 5881 power amp valves, and one ECC83 phase splitter to mirror the original 100-watt head, but bestowed it with power attenuating goodness.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Marshall)

As such, players can switch between 20W, 5W, and 1W levels adapting to the playing environment, making it suited for small to medium-sized venue gigging and bedroom jamming all the same.

It’s a move that mirrors Celestion’s Peacekeeper, an all-new speaker that allows tube amps to be driven without reaching ear-splitting volumes, as both firms look to accommodate the versatile needs of the modern player.

Elsewhere, it features a “rich and dynamic,” spring reverb, with controls for its level and volume adjustable on each channel. The controls are mirrored across the head and combo formats, with each channel getting its master Gain, and Presence dials, and a three-band EQ, alongside the reverb-tweaking controls.

(Image credit: Marshall)

They also offer effects loops for pedalboard integration, DI and Compensated DI outputs, and the combo is saddled up with a Celestion G12T-75 speaker. Both models can be hooked up to 4-, 8- and 16-ohm speaker cabinets.

“Bringing the JCM900 into the Studio form factor has allowed us to pack the iconic sound that defined so many 90s rock bands into a compact, gig-ready format that’s perfect for home use or easy transport,” says John Magill, Director of Marshall R&D Amplifiers.

“With the addition of a third, even lower power level to the attenuation control – something the other Studio models don’t have – the JCM900 can deliver those massive tones even at bedroom levels.”

The Studio 900 follows on from predecessors including the Studio JTM, plus the Studio Vintage (1959), Studio Classic (JCM800) and Studio Jubilee.

The Studio 900 head costs $1,299, with the combo rising to $1,499.

Head to Marshall for more.