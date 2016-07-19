Megadeth Premiere "Post-American World" Music Video

Megadeth have released the music video for their new single, "Post-American World."

The simplistic video, which was directed by Jake McPherson, features Dave Mustaine & Co. rocking out to the track, which can be found on their new album, Dystopia.

In addition, the band announced a series of North American tour dates with Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, Metal Church and Havok.

You can check out the "Post-American World" video—and the band's tour dates—below.

Megadeth Tour Dates: