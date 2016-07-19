Megadeth Premiere "Post-American World" Music Video

Megadeth have released the music video for their new single, "Post-American World."
The simplistic video, which was directed by Jake McPherson, features Dave Mustaine & Co. rocking out to the track, which can be found on their new album, Dystopia.
In addition, the band announced a series of North American tour dates with Amon Amarth, Suicidal Tendencies, Metal Church and Havok.
You can check out the "Post-American World" video—and the band's tour dates—below.
Megadeth Tour Dates:
- Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY
- Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV
- Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA
- Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA
- Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR
- Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA
- Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO
- Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA
- Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN
- Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL
- Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL
- Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI
- Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI
- Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA
- Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA
- Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
- Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ
- Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ