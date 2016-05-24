Megadeth's Dave Mustaine "Shocked and Devastated" Over Nick Menza's Death

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has released a statement concerning the death of Nick Menza, the band's former drummer. You can read the entire statement below.

"I woke up this morning to a text message from my son, with the news of Nick Menza's passing. Shocked, devastated and saddened don't begin to describe my feelings.

"Originally a tech for the band, Nick soon displayed such talent and personality, it didn't take long for us to realize he belonged on stage with us, behind the kit. We asked Nick to join Megadeth as our drummer in 1989. At the time, the band already had its first platinum album, which only served to stoke the fire. We all wanted world domination—with so much of our lives and dreams ahead of us.

"As we navigated through the pitfalls of life and the music business, our first album with Nick, Rust In Peace, and subsequent albums Countdown to Extinction and Youthanasia kept up the momentum. We parted ways after Cryptic Writings. We, like all brothers, would disagree at times, but our bond was strong throughout.

"As a player, Nick had a very powerful jazzy flair, unpredictable and always entertaining, And as great a drummer as he was, the time spent with him as a person, a bandmate, and a friend was even more fun.

"There were several times we discussed him coming back to the band, but for various reasons, it never came together. We've been in touch all along, he had come out to our shows recently, and he had remained a great friend, a true professional and a larger-than-life personality.

"The Megadeth family take care of each other, and expect to hear soon about an initiative to help Nick's children.

"All of us in this community are connected, take care of yourself and your loved ones.

"My deepest condolences go out to Nick's family."

Menza died Saturday night (May 21) while performing with Ohm in Studio City, California. He was 51.