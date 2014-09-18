Meshuggah Release Trailer for Remastered 'I' EP — Video

Swedish extreme metal legends Meshuggah have released a trailer for their remastered version of I, the band’s one-song EP from 2004 set for release on September 30 in North America.

Watch the video on Meshuggah's official Youtube channel below.

The I EP reissue includes the remastered 21-minute title track, two live tracks recorded during the 2012-2013 Ophidian Trek World Tour, plus an extremely limited studio track recorded in July 2003 (at Meshuggah’s own Fear & Loathing studio in Stockholm, Sweden) which has never appeared on a studio album. Album artwork & concept are courtesy of Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake.

The track listing for I is:

1 - I

2 - Bleed (Live)

3 - Dancers To A Discordant System (Live)

4 - Pitch Black

Click here to pre-order the I CD, digipak, special edition green vinyl, or t-shirt bundle.