Metallica Finish New Album, Update Bonus Tracks with Classic Metal Covers

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

After weeks of tinkering to fine-tune and perfect their new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, Metallica announce that the album is completed and ready for its November 18 release.

In a statement on the band’s website, Metallica reveal the album’s track list as well as updates to the bonus material included with the Deluxe Edition an Deluxe Box Set releases.

“Guess what?!? It’s DONE!” reads the statement.

“We have put the finishing touches on our next album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct and are looking forward to the next phase of unleashing it to the world, waking the monster that is Metallica and hitting the road.”

The statement also goes into detail about the bonus material included with the album. Metallica had originally planned to deliver a bonus disc of “Riff Origins.” Instead, they’ll offer covers of their favorite songs that they’ve recorded since their last album, 2008’s Death Magnetic.

“While digging into the bonus options to complement the 12-song album with additional material,” the band writes, “we realized that none of our versions of these songs from some of our favorite and most respected artists have been readily available on our very own Blackened Recordings.”

Those tracks include Iron Maiden’s “Remember Tomorrow” and Deep Purple’s “When a Blind Man Cries.” Metallica will still include their 2016 version of “Lords of Summer,” a song they first released in 2014 as a digital single and a limited-edition Black Friday vinyl single.

The bonus material also features recent live recordings, including the special set Metallica performed at Rasputin’s in Berkeley, California, on Record Store Day 2016 to celebrate the reissues of Kill ’Em All and Ride the Lightning. Finally, the live debut of “Hardwired,” from the band’s August 20 performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will be included.

Check out the updated track listing below.

Deluxe Edition (Digital Download & CD)

Disc One

1. Hardwired

2. Atlas, Rise!

3. Now That We’re Dead

4. Moth Into Flame

5. Dream No More

6. Halo On Fire

Disc Two

1. Confusion

2. ManUNkind

3. Here Comes Revenge

4. Am I Savage?

5. Murder One

6. Spit Out the Bone

Disc Three (Bonus)

1. Lords of Summer (2016)

2. Ronnie Rising Medley

3. When a Blind Man Cries

4. Remember Tomorrow

5. Helpless (Live at Rasputin Music)

6. Hit the Lights (Live at Rasputin Music)

7. The Four Horsemen (Live at Rasputin Music)

8. Ride the Lightning (Live at Rasputin Music)

9. Fade to Black (Live at Rasputin Music)

10. Jump in the Fire (Live at Rasputin Music)

11. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Rasputin Music)

12. Creeping Death (Live at Rasputin Music)

13. Metal Militia (Live at Rasputin Music)

14. Hardwired (Live in Minneapolis)

Deluxe Box Set (3LP + 1CD)

Disc One Side A

1. Hardwired

2. Atlas, Rise!

3. Now That We’re Dead

Disc One Side B

1. Moth Into Flame

2. Am I Savage?

3. Halo On Fire

Disc Two Side C

1. Confusion

2. Dream No More

3. ManUNkind

Disc Two Side D

1. Here Comes Revenge

2. Murder One

3. Spit Out the Bone

Disc Three Side E (Bonus)

1. Lords of Summer (2016)

Disc Three Side F (Bonus)

1. Hardwired (Live in Minneapolis)

Bonus CD

1. Ronnie Rising Medley

2. When a Blind Man Cries

3. Remember Tomorrow

4. Helpless (Live at Rasputin Music)

5. Hit the Lights (Live at Rasputin Music)

6. The Four Horsemen (Live at Rasputin Music)

7. Ride the Lightning (Live at Rasputin Music)

8. Fade to Black (Live at Rasputin Music)

9. Jump in the Fire (Live at Rasputin Music)

10. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Rasputin Music)

11. Creeping Death (Live at Rasputin Music)

12. Metal Militia (Live at Rasputin Music)