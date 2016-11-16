Metallica Premiere “Dream No More” Video, Announce Video Release Schedule

Metallica have just released the video for “Dream No More” from their upcoming album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

The band plans to release videos for each of the album’s 12 songs, plus one for “Lords of Summer,” over the next two days. The videos, which were shot around the globe, will give fans the opportunity to hear the long awaited Metallica album two days ahead of its official November 18 release on Blackened Recordings. The release schedule appears below the video.

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct is available for pre-order at Metallica.com in various configurations including: CD, vinyl, digital, Deluxe, and Deluxe Deluxe versions.

Wednesday, November 16

12p EST - "Dream No More" (Directed by Tom Kirk) - Gshow Globo, Brazil

2p EST - "Confusion" (Directed by Claire Marie Vogel) - Rolling Stone, USA

4p EST - "ManUNkind" (Directed by Jonas Åkerlund) - Bravewords, Canada

6p EST - "Now That We're Dead" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Pitchfork, USA

8p EST - "Here Comes Revenge" (Directed by Jessica Cope) - Triple M, Australia

10p EST - "Am I Savage" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - Ro69.JP (Rockin' On), JapanThursday, November 17

12a EST - "Halo On Fire" (Directed by Herring & Herring) - BiLD / Metal Hammer, Germany

2a EST - "Murder One" (Directed by Robert Valley) - Le Parisian, France

4a EST - "Spit Out The Bone" (Directed by Phil Mucci) - NME, England

6a EST - "Lords of Summer" (Directed by Brett Murray) - Aftonbladet, Sweden