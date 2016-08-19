Metallica Premiere New Song, "Hardwired"

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Metallica’s new album will come out November 18 and will be a double disc.

Titled Hardwired…to Self Destruct, the album will feature 12 news songs, including “Hardwired,” which you can hear below.

The band gave “Hardwired” its debut in a Facebook Live broadcast, shown below, from Metallica HQ in San Francisco. Drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo spoke about the new disc, with Ulrich noting, “The album’s not actually finished. It will be done in the next week or so.” Ulrich also announced a Metallica pop-up store event in Minneapolis, where they are playing a concert this Saturday.

Hardwired…to Self Destruct is the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic. The album will be sold in a variety of formats, including regular and deluxe CDs, vinyl and digital. A box-set edition with the deluxe versions of the CD, vinyl and digital as well as lithographs and LP-themed buttons will also be available.

The complete track list for the album and deluxe editions is below the video.

Hardwired...to Self-Destruct Track List

Disc One

1. “Hardwired”

2. “Atlas, Rise!”

3. “Now That We’re Dead”

4. “Moth into Flame”

5. “Am I Savage?”

6. “Halo on Fire”

Disc Two

1. “Confusion”

2. “Dream No More”

3. “ManUNkind”

4. “Here Comes Revenge”

5. “Murder One”

6. “Spit Out the Bone”

Disc Three (Deluxe Edition only)

“Lords Of Summer”

“Riff Charge (Riff Origins)”

“N.W.O.B.H.M. A.T.M. (Riff Origins)”

“Tin Shot (Riff Origins)”

“Plow (Riff Origins)”

“Sawblade (Riff Origins)”

“RIP (Riff Origins)”

“Lima (Riff Origins)”

“91 (Riff Origins)”

“MTO (Riff Origins)”

“RL72 (Riff Origins)”

“Frankenstein (Riff Origins)”

“CHI (Riff Origins)”

“X Dust (Riff Origins)”