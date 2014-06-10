Metallica Release Pro-Shot Video of "The Frayed Ends of Sanity" from Helsinki, Finland

You might recall that we've already posted a decent fan-shot video of Metallica's first-ever performance of "The Frayed Ends of Sanity" from the Sonisphere Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

Now, however, Metallica have released their own, professionally shot, clip of the historic May 28 performance.

The track is featured on the band's classic 1988 album ...And Justice For All and was — until May 28 — the only track from the band's nine-album back catalog that they'd never performed live in full.

"The Frayed Ends of Sanity" begins at about the 22-minute mark in the clip, which also includes rehearsals, "Enter Sandman" and a whole lot more. Enjoy!