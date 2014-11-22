Metallica Release Trailer for New 'This Monster Lives' Feature — Video

Metallica will release a two-disc Blu-ray edition of their 2004 documentary, Metallica: Some Kind of Monster, November 24.

This updated version of the film features a new 25-minute bonus feature, Metallica: This Monster Lives, a followup piece filmed at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival during the premiere of Metallica Through the Never.

It finds the band and Some Kind of Monster co-directors (Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky) looking back at the decade since the release of the original film.

Some Kind of Monster, which was released July 9, 2004, followed the band through the a rough patch in their career when they battled through addiction, lineup changes, personal turmoil and the near-self-destruction.

Below, you can check out a gripping three-minute preview of Metallica: This Monster Lives.