See Pro-Shot Footage of Metallica Performing "Spit Out the Bone" For the First Time

Tuesday night—October 24—Metallica played a record-shattering show at London's O2 Arena.

During the show, the band performed the Hardwired... To Self Destruct track "Spit Out the Bone" for the first time ever. Luckily for us, the folks over at Metallica TV captured the performance in its entirety.

You can watch it below.

"[It] is getting rid of the human flesh part," frontman James Hetfield told Colombian radio station Radioacktiva about the song's title. "And machinery is so much more efficient. And ourselves as people, [we're] very… I don't know."

"We want things quicker, we want the convenience of technology, but at what point is convenience leaning into dependency, and we need it, or else we don't know what to do."