Metallica's Guitar Techs Reveal the Band's Live Rig

Awhile back, the folks over at MetallicaTV premiered a 19-minute video in which the band's guitar techs—Chad Zaemisch and Justin Crew—walk viewers through James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett's guitar rigs for the WorldWired tour.

Zaemisch and Crew discuss the challenges of setting up the band's gear for the performances, which took place on the band's most elaborate stage setup (180 feet across!) to date—and run viewers through, piece by piece, the sort of gear they utilized to take on this challenge.

Virtually nothing is ignored, as the video covers everything from the onstage antennas to the band's guitar pick arrangement.

You can watch the clip in its entirety below.