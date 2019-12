Is that Blackmore's Night?

Well, no. It's actually a Belarusian band called Stary Olsa performing a live medieval folk-style cover of Metallica's "One."

Check out the video below and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

For more about Stary Olsa, visit staryolsa.com. For less about Stary Olsa, do not visit that website.