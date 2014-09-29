Michelle Kwan Plays Metallica's "One" on a Guzheng, a Traditional Chinese Stringed Instrument

Below, check out this recently posted (September 23, 2014) video of Michelle Kwan covering Metallica's "One" on a guzheng through an Orange guitar amp.

What's a guzheng, you ask? Well, according to Wikipedia's guzheng page (which I visit way too often), it's a plucked Chinese zither that has 18 or more strings and movable bridges.

And I quote:

"The guzheng is the ancestor of several Asian zither instruments, such as the Japanese koto, the Mongolian yatga, the Korean gayageum and the Vietnamese đàn tranh. The guzheng should not be confused with the guqin (another ancient Chinese zither without bridges)."

Please avoid getting those things confused.

