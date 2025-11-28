“It’s a true privilege”: YouTuber gets the chance to try Gary Rossington’s legendary Free Bird Gibson Les Paul/SG – so he plays Free Bird
Tyler Larson of Music Is Win was brave enough to try some Free Bird licks on the actual Free Bird guitar
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird is one of the most iconic rock songs ever written with a solo that every guitarist should try and learn. But how about playing its wicked pentatonic licks on the guitars it was originally written and performed on?
Well, that’s what YouTuber Tyler Larson has (sort of) done with his his friend and fellow guitar player Nathaniel Murphy at the Chicago Music Exchange.
After perusing the store's wares, Larson homes in on the late Gary Rossington's Cherry Red 1961 Gibson Les Paul/SG, with which he recorded the 1973 track. It still sits in its original hard case, emblazoned with the guitarist's name in a stencil font, and showing signs of tireless touring.
It has previously been taken to the stage by Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, and here, Larson takes the lead…literally.
“This is mad to think I'm playing this,” quips Murphy, who's armed with another of Rossington's beloved SGs. “It’s one of the most heard guitars in music.”
Larson, meanwhile, says he can smell the “ancient... important” history of the guitars.
“We don’t quite believe it,” he says, “We’re going to have to check the footage back later. It’s a true privilege.”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Larson also picks up Rossington's glass slide for a “sacrilegious” attempt at the song's haunting lead line. It's not a terrible effort. But he dares not play its solo proper.
Last year, it was confirmed that the Les Paul/SG would be loaned out for a series of A-list gigs, with Starr playing it for a second time just two weeks ago. And yes, he played Free Bird – something Larson feels unworthy to do fully here.
“Everybody told us that we were crazy to put the song on our first album, because it was too long,” Rossington once told Guitar World of the song's creation. “Our record company begged us not to include it.
And when it first came out, they did all kinds of awful edits until it got big enough that it didn’t matter anymore. But it’s not magic – it’s still just a song to us.”
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.