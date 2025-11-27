“We shot this at the high school I went to”: Nuno Bettencourt solos while ‘ice skating’ – as he shreds guitar and shaves ice in new Extreme music video

Extreme - "Here's To The Losers" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Nuno Bettencourt and Extreme have made good on their promise of releasing music videos for every song on their latest album, Six – and Here's To The Losers finds Bettencourt shredding on ice skates.

The spirited acoustic anthem, which is the last track to get a video, leans into the song’s sporting theme. The band is filmed on a baseball field, in a boxing ring, a tennis court, and a soccer pitch. But they save the best 'til last, with Bettencourt donning his Washburn 4N electric guitar and some skates for a guitar solo on ice.

Now, it's worth noting that at no point do we see a full shot of Bettencourt shaving the ice while he shreds the guitar. Instead, we get close ups of him playing, and close ups of some skates carving the ice.

So, is that actually Nuno skating, or a six-string stunt double? Well, if anyone could master the art of both, and do them at the same time, it's Nuno. We'll also skate over the fact that there's no sign of a wah pedal on skates, too. They can have a little creative license.

Notably, it was captured at Bettencourt’s old high school, Hudson High in Massachusetts. It’s quite the homecoming.

For the video, Bettencourt plays a Washburn acoustic before switching to his Washburn 4N, which was presumably used during the 2024 shoot in lieu of his newly launched brand, Nuno Guitars, which arrived earlier this year.

“We shot a video for every song,” Bettencourt says with a smile in a new Instagram post. “It's a very down-to-earth song, very sports-related. We've had [Queen's] We Are the Champions, but Gary Cherone had this amazing idea that there's never been an anthem for the losers.

“You know what?” he then says. “There are way more losers than winners; every other team has to lose for one champion to win.”

Every video was co-written and directed by Rene Rigal, who Bettencourt says is as crazy as he is, creatively, and that the 12-video project couldn't have happened without him.

Recently, Bettencourt paid tribute to Ace Frehley and looked back on what the late Kiss legend taught him about guitar playing, and reflected on the time he turned down the Ozzy gig.