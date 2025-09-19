“I called Steven and told him, ‘You have to hear this guy. He’s the real deal’”: After causing a stir at the VMAs, Yungblud and Aerosmith are officially releasing an EP together

Aerosmith and Yungblud have followed their controversial MTV VMAs performance with a brand new song, My Only Angel – and a five-track EP is set to follow.

One More Time is set for release on November 19 and features four brand-new songs on which Tyler and Yungblud share vocal duties. There will also be a 2025 remix of Rocks banger, Back in the Saddle. It's been produced by Matt Schwarz.

It marks the first new music from Aerosmith since 2012’s Music from Another Dimension!. The surprise collaboration had been teased after the band partnered with Yungblud for an all-star Ozzy Osbourne tribute, which was met with derision from Dan Hawkins. His brother, Justin, followed closely behind in criticizing the spot.

Aerosmith was forced to retire from touring last year in light of vocalist Steven Tyler’s health issues, but he’s been on quite the comeback trail since. He linked up with Nuno Bettencourt to play some classics in February before reportedly reuniting with Joe Perry at a benefit show in May. He then took part in Ozzy's farewell show, Back to the Beginning, proving his pipes still pack plenty of power.

So, Aerosmith's first trip to the studio in 13 years will be music to fans' ears, and yet further confirmation that their premature end to touring wasn’t the end, full stop.

As for the new single, after some huge vocal harmonies, Joe Perry’s grooving, slightly off-kilter work is immediately recognizable. Yungblud supplies backing vocals until the second verse, delivering the same snarling attitude with which he stunned fans during his Changes cover at Back to the Beginning. Its bridge section is oozing with Pump-era swagger.

The song – and the project on the whole – will be met with cynicism from some, but with Aerosmith off the road, many others will be thrilled to wrap their ears around new riffs.

“A year ago, I got a call that Yungblud wanted to come to Sarasota to work with me and write some songs and said, ‘Hell yeah, this guy’s got the juice,’” Perry recalls. “[After] four days in the studio, I called Steven and told him, ‘You have to hear this guy Yungblud, he’s the real deal.’ Fast forward to May, and we’re in the studio with Steven recording new music. The result turned out to be an amazing collaboration between Aerosmith and Yungblud. Let the music do the talking.”

“It was like plugging into pure electricity,” adds Tyler. “For Joe and me, it was another cosmic collision to find ourselves in the studio with this outrageously talented and positively wild animal.

“Here’s this kid that lives his life out loud. [He] grew up on our records and the British invasion, and now we’re in the studio together creating something that bridges generations.

“Yungblud wants this next chapter in rock history and asked us to be a part of it. The vibe in the room was epic from the start. We had a blast and were truly honored to write with him.”

“Aerosmith have been such a staple of rock and roll and showmanship for me, so I’ve been ready for this my whole life,” Yungblud returns. “As soon as we entered the studio, the chemistry exploded and the songs just poured out of us. It’s the kind of collaboration that young me wouldn’t even dream of; it is truly blowing my mind.

“Steven and Joe are at the top of their game, and working with them is a huge fucking honor. I’m making records with my heroes.”

Meanwhile, Joe Perry says he hopes Aerosmith will get to play at least one more show together. He’s currently on the road with the Joe Perry Project, having enlisted members of the Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots for the cause.