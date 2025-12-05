“Every time I watch videos of her playing guitar I melt on the floor”: Danielle Haim reveals her biggest guitar influences – and who she believes is one “of the most genius guitar players” of all time

Since their lauded debut, Days Are Gone, back in 2013, Haim have firmly established themselves as genre-bending multi-instrumentalists who quickly redefined what constitutes a rock album in the 2010s and 2020s.

In fact, the trio have just bagged their first Grammy nod for “Best Rock Album” – making them the first band composed entirely of women ever to be nominated in this category.

Danielle Haim – the band’s lead guitarist, co-producer, main vocalist, and drummer – switches from funk-inflected rhythm playing to searing, classic-rock-esque solos, and her influences are as wide-ranging as the band’s own repertoire: from hip-hop classics to cult alt-rock heroes.

“[Dr. Dre’s] The Chronic 2001 was huge for me,” she tells Guitar World in a new interview. “The way that [Outkast’s] André 3000 in The Love Below utilizes guitar was huge for me, like Prototype and Hey Ya! – all those kind of muted guitar lines were super-influential.

HAIM: Down to be wrong | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - YouTube Watch On

“I love Tom Verlaine's playing. I love Television. I love Marquee Moon – it’s one of my favorite guitar solos of all time. I can sing the Marquee Moon guitar solo from memory. I know the whole thing.”

Classic rock is also big in Haim's world, with Danielle singling out Joe Walsh (“Life in the Fast Lane, that guitar, to me, is some of the hottest shit of all time”) and “super-rhythmic genius” Mike Campbell.

But she saves her biggest praise for a blues star who is no stranger to the Grammys herself.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think Bonnie Raitt is the most incredible [player]. I don't play slide [but] every time I watch videos of her playing guitar, I'm just melted on the floor. I think she's one of the most genius guitar players.”

Other key influences include Prince – who she deems “the most underrated guitar player” – and Keith Richards, as well as U2’s the Edge, whose effects pedal the band tracked down specifically to recreate the Numb sample used in Now It’s Time, a track from their latest album, I Quit.

For more from Danielle Haim, keep your eyes peeled on Guitar World, as the full interview will be published in the coming weeks.

Besides vintage influences, Haim are fans of vintage instruments, too. Bassist Este Haim has previously shared how she ended up buying her dream ’70s Fender Precision Bass on Craigslist for a bargain price.