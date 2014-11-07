Miggs Premiere "Walls Come Down" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video from Tampa-based pop-rock band Miggs.

The track, "Walls Come Down," is from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, which set to release in early 2015.

Miggs was started just over a decade ago by vocalist/guitarist Don Miggs, who owns around 500 guitars, several of which were used while recording "Walls Come Down."

"We needed a true Tele sound for the verses so we used my 1961 Fender Tele," Miggs said. "It's the same guitar used to record 'Pretty Woman.' Not the same model — the same actual guitar.

"When I was doubling the funky verses, I used my 1971 Fender Strat that was owned by Dan Hartman. He used to write 'Free Ride,' which was made famous by the Edgar Winter Group. Fun fact: He claimed no one ever played that riff the way he wrote it.

"For the choruses, we wanted the guitar lines to cut through, so John used my 1953 Les Paul Custom with Bigsby, made famous by Neil Young. For extra good luck, we added the 1977 Fender Thinline I bought from Pete Klett from Candlebox. For John's epic solo at the end, he chose my 1959 Fender Jazzmaster, which sounds like heaven and hell combined. Perfection.

"There's lots of guitar history in that track. Here's hoping the magic rubbed off!"

For more about Miggs' guitars, head here. For more about Miggs (the band), visit miggsmusic.com.