Milligan Vaughan Project Premiere "Soul Satisfaction" Video

The Milligan Vaughan Project—an Austin-based band featuring singer Malford Milligan and guitarist Tyrone Vaughan—released their debut album, MVP, August 4 via Mark One Records. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Soul Satisfaction," the band's new music video.

The song, which packs a punch, features plenty of tasty Fender-fueled guitar work by Vaughan, who happens to be Jimmie Vaughan's son and Stevie Ray Vaughan's nephew. SRV even gave Tyrone his first real guitar (but more on that later).

MVP—a powerful mix of blues, soul, rock and funk—features nine studio tracks recorded at Austin's Arlyn Studios and 512 Studios, plus two tracks from the band's live debut at Austin's One 2 One club during SXSW.

The studio tracks include originals by Milligan, Vaughan and producer David Grissom, plus Buddy Guy’s “Leave My Girl Alone,” “Compared to What”—popularized by Les McCann—and Rev. James Cleveland’s “Two Wings.” Live tracks include the Grissom-penned “What Passes for Love” and Freddie King's signature tune, “Palace of the King.”

As you can imagine, the great Texas guitar-slinging tradition has been in Tyrone's blood since, well, before he was born. Muddy Waters gave him one of his harmonicas. He found himself sleeping in Boz Skaggs’ guitar case. Stevie Ray gave Tyrone his first real guitar when he turned 5 years old; it was an old Harmony from a local pawn shop. A bit later, Stevie Ray, singer Lou Ann Barton and guitarist W.C. Clark pitched in to buy Tyrone a Fender Musicmaster.

Stevie Ray was proud of that small-neck guitar and was delighted that his nephew was following in his and Jimmie’s footsteps. Since those early years, he has performed with Billy Gibbons, Doyle Bramhall, Doyle Bramhall II, (Little) Jimmy King, Double Trouble, Pinetop Perkins, John Popper and Eric Gales.

Milligan was born in Taylor, Texas. In 1994, he helped form the Texas super group, Storyville, with Grissom, David Holt and the rhythm section from Double Trouble—bassist Tommy Shannon and drummer Chris "Whipper" Layton. Storyville released two albums on Atlantic Records, along with the independently released Live at Antone’s.

Enjoy the driving kick of “Soul Satisfaction” below, plus a "making of" video—and the band's current live dates.

For more about the band, check out milliganvaughanproject.com.

