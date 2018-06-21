Mona Premiere New Album, 'Soldier On'

Today, we've teamed up with Nashville-based trio Mona to premiere their fantastic, endlessly energetic new album, Soldier On. The album first appeared on our radar when its irresistible, spunky lead single, "Kiss Like a Woman," began to make the rounds. Now, you can check out the whole thing for yourself below.

Soldier On's fearless, triumphant nature likely stems in part from the process of its creation, which saw the band move to Nashville and record in a three-door garage on frontman Nick Brown's property. Out of their familiar surroundings, and with a new label and manager, Mona were left with no choice but to boldly re-invent themselves. Soldier On is the remarkable product of that re-invention.

“'They sit at the table of heaven while you feel like hell'”. . . I think everyone has felt like this at one point in their life," Brown told Guitar World. "Soldier On is a collection of songs specifically written for the human day and getting through it. In life there’s highs and lows and with every emotion that life can bring there is always a song to go along with it. I hope that this album and its songs accompanies those out there soldiering on in their own unique ways."

Soldier On will be released tomorrow, June 22, via Bright Antenna Records. You can pick up a copy for yourself right here.

