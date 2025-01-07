“Ed Norton was telling me stories about how to keep props. I was like, ‘I’m not stealing this guitar!’” Monica Barbaro played Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan – and her co-star encouraged her to take the 1929 Martin she used onscreen

News
By
( , )
published

Barbaro had used a vintage Martin 00-45 during her performance as the folk legend

US Folk singer Joan Baez gives a concert on the parvis of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral on Christmas Eve in front of 25000 Parisians on December 24, 1980. AFP PHOTO PIERRE GUILLAUD
(Image credit: PIERRE GUILLAUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro – who stars as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown – has opened up about her acoustic guitar experiences while playing the folk hero in the hugely popular biopic.

Directed by James Mangold, the film follows Chalamet as he charts Dylan’s rise from aspiring singer-songwriter to world-conquering folk hero, leading right up to the point he sent shockwaves through the folk community by “going electric” at the Newport Folk Festival.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.