Moonshine Bandits Premiere"I Don't Wanna Go Home," Featuring Kenny Olson

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "I Don't Wanna Go Home," a new song by Moonshine Bandits that happens to feature Durwood Black and guitarist Kenny Olson, formerly of Kid Rock's Twisted Brown Trucker Band.

The song is from Moonshine Bandits' new album, Baptized in Bourbon, which will be released March 3 via Average Joes Entertainment.

"This is one of those songs that the bars will play at the end of the night because people don't want to leave the party," says Moonshine Bandits' Dusty Dahlgren, better known as Tex.

"Burn County handled the production and Durwood Black did a great job on the chorus. We were stoked to get Kenny Olson involved to lay down some great guitar licks. This will sound good on touch tunes jukeboxes in dive bars all across America."

"It was very cool to work with the Moonshine Bandits on this track," Olson adds. "I love the organic vibe and timeless seasonings that were brought to life in this song. I know the masses will love 'I Don't Wanna Go Home,' which is just one of Moonshine Bandits' great songs. Their killer sound really shines through when they take the stage. I look forward to working with them again!"

Besides Black and Olsen, Baptized in Bourbon also finds the band collaborating with Uncle Kracker, David Allan Coe, Colt Ford, Bubba Sparxxx, Demun Jones, Jelly Roll, YouTube sensation Jared "Outlaw Dipper," the Lacs and Matt Borden.

For more information and to pre-order the album, visit moonshinebandits.com.

