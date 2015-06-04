Motobunny Perform "Thinkin’ About Me” for 'Roland Sessions' — Video

Motobunny are a new, Icona-Pop-meets-Iggy-Pop, American rock and roll band with two dynamic frontwomen and a debut album on Rusty Knuckles Music.

Led by dual singers Christa Collins and Nicole Laurrene, the band’s aesthetic has as much to do with Laurrene’s Michigan rock roots as the surf sounds and pounding percussion of LA’s punk and garage scenes. Rarely does a rock band present with two such well-matched, intense vocalists, but the rest of Motobunny keep up easily, ripping through songs straight out of a Tarantino film.

Motobunny inked a sponsorship deal with Roland recently and headed into their studio to film Roland Sessions. You can check out the first video below.

The Roland folks hooked Nicole up with the custom keytar of her dreams, complete with a beautiful black sparkle finish, while Christa rocks the Roland Interactive Analog/Digital Crossover Synthesizer.

Motobunny formed after members of two bands, the Love Me Nots and the Woolly Bandits, got on stage together in 2013. After years of sharing green rooms, tour vans and seedy motel rooms, it was the first time they had performed as one band, and the electricity was undeniable. Together they dashed off songs for a dual-frontwomen rock collaboration, enlisted the help of Love Me Nots drummer Jay Lien and headed to Detroit to record a full-length album with Jim Diamond (White Stripes, Electric Six, Dirtbombs).

Mixed by Bob Hoag (the Format, Dear and the Headlights, Ataris) and mastered by Jason Livermore (Rise Against), the result is 12 tracks of tough rock and roll topped off with a girls-just-wanna-have-fun attitude.

Photo: Frank C. Photography