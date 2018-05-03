Mr. Big Announce New Live Album, 'Live from Milan'

Mr. Big have announced Live from Milan, a new LP that captures one of the band's final shows with drummer Pat Torpey, who passed away earlier this year.

Live from Milan features both the band's early material and more recent work in equal numbers, with some entertaining guitar and bass solos courtesy of Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan thrown in for good measure. You can check out a sample from the album—the band's smoking version of "Alive and Kickin'"—below.

"The gig was packed, really no room to breathe and it was steaming hot in there but the energy and vibe that I was feeling from the guys in the band was that we were going to lean into it," frontman Eric Martin said in a press release. "I know that sounds cliché coming from me but it was true, there was no holding back. I've seen the video of this concert dozens of times now and it's us, hard and heavy and still kicking out the jams."

Live from Milan is set for a July 13 release via Frontiers Music SRl on 2CD+Blu-Ray Combo Pack, 3xLP, and MP3 (audio only). You can preorder it right here, and check out its tracklist below.

For more on Mr. Big, stop by mrbigsite.com.

Live from Milan Track Listing:

Disc 1:

1. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy

2. American Beauty

3. Undertow

4. Alive And Kickin'

5. Temperamental

6. Just Take My Heart

7. Take Cover

8. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind

9. Everybody Needs A Little Trouble

10. Price You Gotta Pay

11. Paul's Solo

12. Open Your Eyes

13. Wild World

14. Damn I'm In Love Again

Disc 2:

1. Rock And Roll Over

2. Around The World

3. Billy's Solo

4. Addicted To That Rush

5. To Be With You

6. 1992

7. Colorado Bulldog

8. Defying Gravity