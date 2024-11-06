“You can only imagine the effect this had on the young Keith Richards and Eric Clapton”: 9 must-hear albums that fueled the British blues guitar boom

It is hard to overstate the impact of the ‘60s British blues guitar scene, when a new generation of guitar heroes mined the original source of blues playing and put their own spin on it.

In doing so, they not only brought blues into the mainstream, calling attention to the original pioneers, but reconfigured popular culture, providing a launching pad for the big beasts of rock that would emerge in the decade that followed.

But this boom did not exist in a vacuum, and here we offer 9 essential albums that had an immeasurable impact on the scene and its players.

Robert Johnson – King Of The Delta Blues Singers (1961)

Released more than 20 years after his passing, Johnson’s small but extraordinary recorded output had a huge impact on the fledgling blues scene in Britain. The mystique surrounding the Johnson legend ticked all the boxes for a new generation of blues fans. Essential listening.

Standout track: Terraplane Blues

Muddy Waters – Live in 1958 (1993)

Although released decades later, this is the only known recording of Waters and the Chris Barber band from the groundbreaking tour of 1958 – also featuring Muddy’s regular pianist Otis Spann, an important bluesman in his own right. You can only imagine the effect this tour had on the young Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Eric Clapton who witnessed it.

Standout track: Hoochie Coochie Man

Big Bill Broonzy – The Bill Broonzy Story (1960)

Recorded over several sessions in 1957, this three-volume set showcases the intimate side of Broonzy that UK audiences would have heard when he became the first blues artist to tour there with Chris Barber. Although entirely acoustic, one can hear how he would have left a big impression on the music when it transitioned to electric.

Standout track: Joe Turner Blues

Chris Barber Jazz Band & Skiffle Group – New Orleans Joys (1955)

This 10-inch album epitomises the link between jazz, blues and skiffle that existed prior to the 1960s. It’s the album that features Lonnie Donegan’s versions of Rock Island Line and John Henry and its impact on the British blues boom cannot be overestimated.

Standout track: Rock Island Line

Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Gospel Train (1956)

Tharpe’s soulful bluesy gospel approach provided another key ingredient in the development of the 1950s and 60s blues revival that led to the more pop-oriented direction many of the UK blues bands took. That’s aside from her often ferocious guitar style!

Standout track: Up Above My Head…

Various Artists – The Original American Folk Blues Festival (1962)

Here’s an example of what happened once the blues scene had established itself to the point where entire festivals featuring US legends began touring Europe from the early 60s onwards.

This was the first time audiences outside the US could see the likes of T-Bone Walker, John Lee Hooker, Howlin’ Wolf and a host of other pioneers on the same stage.

Standout track: Shake It Baby (John Lee Hooker)

The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones (1964)

This is the band responsible in many ways for bringing blues into the mainstream. This, the Stones’ debut album, paved the way for rock to develop. Quite simply, the rest of the 60s and early 70s blues rooted bands would have sounded different without it!

Standout track: Route 66

John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – Blues Breakers With Eric Clapton (1966)

As hyperbolic as it may seem, it is often said that Blues Breakers is one of the most important albums ever recorded.

Also known as ‘The Beano Album’, this LP marks the crossroad between the initial blues craze and the beginnings of a heavier sound that paved the way for such heavyweights as Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Free – among many others.

Standout track: Hideaway