The Mute Gods Premiere "Feed the Troll" Music Video

The Mute Gods, a new band from the mind of respected bassist, Chapman Stick player and vocalist Nick Beggs, have premiered the official music video for "Feed the Troll," a track off their upcoming debut album, Do Nothing Till You Hear from Me.

You can check out the clip, which was produced by Crystal Spotlight, below.The Mute Gods deliver engaging, expansive rock that bridges the gap between prog and pop. Besides Beggs, the band features drummer Marco Minnemann (Steven Wilson, the Aristocrats) and long-time Steve Hackett collaborator and keyboardist Roger King.Although Do Nothing Till You Hear from Me will be released January 22, it's available now for preorder via insideoutmusicshop.com and iTunes, plus Amazon (physical and digital) and Google Play.For more about the Mute Gods, visit themutegods.com and follow along on Facebook.