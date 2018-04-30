Mysterious Guns N’ Roses Billboard Appears in London

A mysterious billboard—featuring all five members of the Appetite for Destruction-era lineup of Guns N' Roses—has been spotted in the Camden area of London, Alternative Nation reports.

The billboard links to a site called gnr.fm, which is blank, save for a message that says "Destruction is Coming." It also provides links to the band's social media pages.

The gnr.fm URL is reportedly registered to Universal Music Group, which inevitably has led some to conclude that the publicity campaign is meant to tease a reissue of Appetite for Destruction. Others though, are speculating that the billboard is teasing a full reunion of the Appetite-era lineup of Guns N' Roses.

The band's ongoing Not in This Lifetime tour reunited Axl Rose—the hard-rock juggernaut's sole constant member through the years—with Slash, the band's long-estranged superstar guitarist, and bassist Duff McKagan. Original guitarist Izzy Stradlin and drummer Steven Adler, however, were not invited to join the tour full-time.

Adler has made occasional guest appearances onstage with the band during the tour, while Stradlin reportedly walked out on a reunion with the band after a soundcheck prior to one of the Not in This Lifetime tour stops.