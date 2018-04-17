Can You Name These Five Riffs By Hearing Just One Note?

Can you tell what a riff is by hearing just the first note? That’s what Robert Baker wants to know. In the video above, he serves up five famous riffs. While you can see him play the riffs in their entirety, you get to hear only the first note. See how well you score.

You may know Robert from his lesson videos, many of which we’ve published here, including “How to Steal a Lick and Make It Your Own” and “Five Things That Could Be Holding Back Your Playing.”

For more of his lessons and videos, be sure to check out his YouTube channel.