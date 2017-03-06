Nancy Wilson, Epiphone and Little Kids Rock Team Up to Bring Music Back to Schools

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone and nonprofit Little Kids Rock have teamed up for a special initiative to bring 10,000 new Epiphone guitars to public school music programs around the United States.

In the clip below, artist ambassador Nancy Wilson of Heart shares more on the program.

“Music changes kids, and kids change the world,” Wilson says. “Unfortunately the music programs are being stripped out of the schools these days. We have to change that.”

Wilson helped kick off the historic initiative earlier this year by inviting the Modern Band students from the Equitas Academy Middle School in Los Angeles for a tour of the Epiphone/Gibson Showroom in Beverly Hills. After being treated to a student performance of “Magic Man” and “Alone,” Wilson spoke to the students about her career, offered music tips, and then surprised them with a donation of brand new Epiphone guitars for their school.

For more, visit epiphone.com or littlekidsrock.org/epiphone.