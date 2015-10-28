Ne Obliviscaris Premiere "Painters of the Tempest (Part II) Triptych Lux" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new playthrough video featuring bassist Brendan Brown of Australian extreme progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris.

The song, "Painters of the Tempest (Part II) Triptych Lux," is from the band's new album, Citadel.

"I have had many requests to do a playthrough of this song," Brown said. "It's the most challenging song for me, given its length, dynamics and attention to detail. The track was recorded straight from AXE FX into Protools 8. I had a Sony HDR-CX130 camera linked up in Sony Vegas 11. It was so hard to line up perfectly. Sorry for the minuscule delay!"

Fans can order the album here and stream it here via Bandcamp.

Ne Obliviscaris also have kicked off their previously announced fall European tour as support to Cradle of Filth. You can check out all the dates below the video.

NE OBLIVISCARIS European tour dates:

All dates with CRADLE OF FILTH

Oct. 28 Paris, France @ Caberet Sauvage

Oct. 29 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Muziekcentrum

Oct. 30 Hannover, Germany @ Capitol

Oct. 31 Nürnberg, Germany @ Hirsch

Nov. 2 Saarbrücken, Germany @ Garage

Nov. 3 Lucerne, Switzerland @ Schuur

Nov. 4 Treviso, Italy @ New Age

Nov. 6 Rome, Italy @ Orion

Nov. 7 Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Nov. 8 Dornbirn, Austria @ Conrad Sohm

Nov. 9 Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

Nov. 12 Katowice, Poland @ Mega Club

Nov. 13 Brno, Czeck Republic @ Klub Fleda

Nov. 14 Berlin, Germany @ C-Club

Nov. 15 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

Nov. 17 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

Nov. 18 Oslo, Norway @ John Dee

Nov. 19 Göteborg, Sweden @ Sticky Fingers

Nov. 23 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

Headlining Australian tour dates:

Dec. 3 Brisbane, @ The Zoo

Dec. 4 Newcastle @ The Small Ballroom

Dec. 5 Sydney @ Oxford Art Factory

Dec. 6 Canberra @ The Basement

Dec. 10 Melbourne @ Max Watt’s

Dec. 11 Adelaide, @ Fowlers Live

Dec. 12 Perth @ Amplifier Bar

Citadel Track List:

1. PAINTERS OF THE TEMPEST (PART I): WYRMHOLES

2. PAINTERS OF THE TEMPEST (PART II): TRIPTYCH LUX

MOVEMENT I: CREATOR

MOVEMENT II: CYNOSURE

MOVEMENT III: CURATOR

3. PAINTERS OF THE TEMPEST (PART III): REVERIES FROM THE STAINED GLASS WOMB

4. PYRRHIC

5. DEVOUR ME, COLOSSUS (PART I): BLACKHOLES

6. DEVOUR ME, COLOSSUS (PART II): CONTORTIONS