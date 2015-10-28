Ne Obliviscaris Premiere "Painters of the Tempest (Part II) Triptych Lux" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new playthrough video featuring bassist Brendan Brown of Australian extreme progressive metal band Ne Obliviscaris.
The song, "Painters of the Tempest (Part II) Triptych Lux," is from the band's new album, Citadel.
"I have had many requests to do a playthrough of this song," Brown said. "It's the most challenging song for me, given its length, dynamics and attention to detail. The track was recorded straight from AXE FX into Protools 8. I had a Sony HDR-CX130 camera linked up in Sony Vegas 11. It was so hard to line up perfectly. Sorry for the minuscule delay!"
Fans can order the album here and stream it here via Bandcamp.
Ne Obliviscaris also have kicked off their previously announced fall European tour as support to Cradle of Filth. You can check out all the dates below the video.
NE OBLIVISCARIS European tour dates:
All dates with CRADLE OF FILTH
- Oct. 28 Paris, France @ Caberet Sauvage
- Oct. 29 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Muziekcentrum
- Oct. 30 Hannover, Germany @ Capitol
- Oct. 31 Nürnberg, Germany @ Hirsch
- Nov. 2 Saarbrücken, Germany @ Garage
- Nov. 3 Lucerne, Switzerland @ Schuur
- Nov. 4 Treviso, Italy @ New Age
- Nov. 6 Rome, Italy @ Orion
- Nov. 7 Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
- Nov. 8 Dornbirn, Austria @ Conrad Sohm
- Nov. 9 Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
- Nov. 12 Katowice, Poland @ Mega Club
- Nov. 13 Brno, Czeck Republic @ Klub Fleda
- Nov. 14 Berlin, Germany @ C-Club
- Nov. 15 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
- Nov. 17 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset
- Nov. 18 Oslo, Norway @ John Dee
- Nov. 19 Göteborg, Sweden @ Sticky Fingers
- Nov. 23 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
Headlining Australian tour dates:
Dec. 3 Brisbane, @ The Zoo
Dec. 4 Newcastle @ The Small Ballroom
Dec. 5 Sydney @ Oxford Art Factory
Dec. 6 Canberra @ The Basement
Dec. 10 Melbourne @ Max Watt’s
Dec. 11 Adelaide, @ Fowlers Live
Dec. 12 Perth @ Amplifier Bar
Citadel Track List:
1. PAINTERS OF THE TEMPEST (PART I): WYRMHOLES
2. PAINTERS OF THE TEMPEST (PART II): TRIPTYCH LUX
MOVEMENT I: CREATOR
MOVEMENT II: CYNOSURE
MOVEMENT III: CURATOR
3. PAINTERS OF THE TEMPEST (PART III): REVERIES FROM THE STAINED GLASS WOMB
4. PYRRHIC
5. DEVOUR ME, COLOSSUS (PART I): BLACKHOLES
6. DEVOUR ME, COLOSSUS (PART II): CONTORTIONS