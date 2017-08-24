Neil Young Announces Two 'Original Release Series' Box Sets

(Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Neil Young has announced two Original Release Series, four-disc box sets, which collect remastered editions of every album Young released—including the rare, much sought-after 1973 live album, Time Fades Away—from 1973 to 1979.

The first box set—Original Release Series 5-8—features Time Fades Away, On the Beach, Tonight's the Night, and Zuma, and is limited to 3,000 sets that are available now.

The second box set—Original Release Series8.5-12—features Long May You Run (a 1976 album Young recorded with Stephen Stills and the Stills-Young Band,) American Stars 'N' Bars, Comes a Time, Rust Never Sleeps, and Live Rust, and is also limited to 3,000 sets that are available now.

Each title has been remastered from the original analog master studio recordings at Bernie Grundman Mastering, with John Hanlon of Neil Young's production team, and has been approved by Young himself.

You can acquire the box sets for yourself here and here.For more on Neil Young, stop by his website.