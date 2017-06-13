New Guitar World DVD: 100 Chords You Need to Know

Sure, Guitar World and GuitarWorld.com have posted countless stories about the chords, licks, riffs and general info you need to know to be a solid player—but a brand-new Guitar World DVD collects years of experience into one tidy (and inexpensive) little package.

The DVD is called 100 Chords You Need to Know—and its title pretty much sums it up perfectly.

You instructor on the disc—which is available for $14.99—is GW's Jimmy Brown, who has built a reputation as one of the world's finest music editors through his work as transcriber, arranger and senior music editor for GW. Brown teaches you an exhaustive guide to the most important and useful fretboard shapes for rhythm guitar playing.

This exhaustive guide to chords features:

"Cowboy” chords and the movable “CAGED” shapes

Major and minor barre chords

“Shimmer” chords with open strings

Drop-D and “stacked” power chords

Sus2, sus4 and add9 voicings

Hendrix-style thumb fretting and chord embellishments

Chuck Berry-style rock and roll grips

Inversions and “slash chords”

6ths, 7ths, 9ths...

...and much more!

For more information, head to this DVD's page at the Guitar World Online Store!