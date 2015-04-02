Next Galaxy Launches Ceekars 4D Headphones — Video

Next Galaxy has announced what it considers the next step in headphone technology.

The company's new Ceekars 4D headphones—and virtual-reality controller for music, games and movies—provide an experience that is trippy, to say the least.

For a limited time, you'll have the opportunity to pre-order a set of Ceekars at a special rate.

"You are at the heart of who Ceekars was created for," the company says. "We welcome and appreciate your feedback.

"Don’t miss the opportunity to try out this amazing technology, which comes with a Google VR headset along with the Ceek app to experience music in a whole new way!"

For more information on Ceekars, check out the video below and visit indiegogo.com.