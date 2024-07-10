Best in-ear monitors for guitar players 2024: stay in tune and on time

The best in-ear monitors for guitar players have revolutionized how we experience live performances and studio sessions. Unlike traditional stage monitors, IEMs provide a personalized, high-fidelity audio experience that helps musicians hear every nuance of their playing, piping pristine audio directly into your ears regardless of the venue's acoustics.

This level of precision is essential for guitarists who need to stay in tune and in time with the rest of the band. In our experience the best in-ear monitors offer a balanced frequency response, robust bass, clear mids and crisp highs, ensuring that every riff and solo is heard accurately.

Naturally, comfort and fit are crucial, as long performances require monitors that stay securely in place without causing discomfort. Thankfully the technology has come a long way in recent years and modern IEMs can be worn effortlessly, and even look quite subtle.

Whether you're shredding on stage or recording in the studio, the best IEMs for guitar players can make all the difference, providing the clarity and isolation needed to sound your best, every time you set foot on stage.

Our top picks

The Shure SE846s stand out as the overall best in-ear monitors for guitarists due to their unparalleled sound quality and robust build. With four high-definition drivers, they deliver a clear and balanced audio experience, ensuring every nuance of your guitar is heard with precision. The customizable frequency response settings allow guitarists to tailor the sound to their liking, making them versatile for various playing styles.

Their excellent sound isolation, providing up to 37dB of ambient noise reduction, ensures you stay focused on your performance, regardless of the environment.

Although this comes with a higher price tag, the combination of top-tier sound quality, comfort and durability makes the Shure SE846 a worthwhile investment for any serious guitarist looking to elevate their performance on stage or in the studio.

If you're taking your first steps with in-ear monitors and don't want to shell out the big bucks until you've tried them out, you can do no wrong with the supremely affordable MEE Audio M6 Pros. They're cheap and cheerful, but they're durable, comfortable and ideal for long practice sessions and those early gigs.

Best overall

(Image credit: Shure)

1. Shure SE846 The best premium IEMs for guitarists Specifications Drivers: Four Earplugs: Foam Reasons to buy + Balanced sound + Customization options + Detachable cable Reasons to avoid - Seriously pricey compared to other - Bulky fit may not appeal to all

The Shure SE846s are a top choice for guitarists due to their exceptional sound quality and robust build. They feature four high-definition drivers that deliver a clear and balanced sound, perfect for hearing the full range of your guitar.

The SE846 also include customizable frequency response settings, allowing you to tailor the sound to your preference. Sound isolation is excellent, providing up to 37dB of ambient noise reduction, ensuring you can focus on your performance.

However, the SE846 come with a high price tag, and some users might find the fit slightly bulky.

Best budget

(Image credit: MEE Audio)

2. MEE Audio M6 Pro The best entry-level IEMs for guitarists Specifications Drivers: One Earplugs: Foam Reasons to buy + Comfortable fit + Replaceable cable + Great value Reasons to avoid - Don't sound as good as more premium options

For guitarists seeking a budget-friendly yet reliable set of in-ear monitors, the MEE Audio M6 PRO are an excellent choice. These IEMs offer great value with their clear and balanced sound, thanks to the single dynamic driver that delivers good detail across all frequencies.

The flexible memory wire ensures a secure and comfortable fit, which is crucial for long practice sessions and performances. The M6 PRO also boast impressive noise isolation, helping guitarists stay focused even in noisy environments. Durability is another strength, with a detachable, replaceable cable that adds longevity to the product.

While the sound quality may not match higher-end models, the MEE Audio M6 PROs provide an excellent entry point for guitarists looking to enhance their audio experience without breaking the bank.

Best mid-range

(Image credit: Westone)

3. Westone AM Pro X30 The best mid-range IEMs Specifications Drivers: Four Earplugs: Foam and silicone Reasons to buy + Great for live performance + Lots of earplugs to choose from Reasons to avoid - Bass reproduction isn't stellar - No customisatio

The Westone AM Pro X30 are a versatile choice, featuring three balanced armature drivers that offer a rich and detailed sound. They excel in delivering a well-balanced mix of lows, mids and highs, crucial for guitarists needing clarity in every note.

The compact and lightweight design ensures comfort and a secure fit. Their party trick is the way they allow some ambient noise in, making them great for live performance where hearing the feedback from the crowd and your bandmates can be a positive thing.

On the downside, the AM Pro X30 lack some of the customisation options found in higher-end models, but their performance and comfort make these a great mid-range option.

Best single driver

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

4. Sennheiser IE 500 PRO The best single-driver IEMs Specifications Drivers: One Earplugs: Silicone or memory foam Reasons to buy + Well built + Comfortable + Choice of earplugs Reasons to avoid - Others on the list have wider soundstages

Sennheiser’s IE 500 PRO offer superb clarity and a natural sound profile, making them ideal for guitarists. They use a single dynamic driver that covers a wide frequency range, ensuring detailed and accurate sound reproduction. The ergonomic design provides a comfortable and secure fit, essential for long performances.

One of their strengths is the durable build quality, including a reinforced cable. A potential drawback is the lack of multiple drivers, which some audiophiles might miss, but the overall sound quality is still impressive for the price range.

Best for bass

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

5. Ultimate Ears UE 11 Pro The best IEMs for bass Specifications Drivers: Four Earplugs: Foam Reasons to buy + Superb low-end reproduction + Customisable fit + Great isolation Reasons to avoid - Seriously pricey!

The Ultimate Ears UE 11 Pro are a premium option, known for their quad-armature design that provides incredible detail and clarity. They feature a dedicated driver for bass, making it perfect for guitarists – and bass players – who want to feel the depth of their lower notes.

The custom-molded fit ensures unparalleled comfort and sound isolation. Robust build quality makes them a durable choice for professional use. However, the custom-molding process and high price might be prohibitive for some, but the investment is worthwhile for serious musicians seeking top-tier performance.

Read our full Ultimate Ears UE 11 Pro review

Best home studio

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

6. Audio-Technica ATH-E70 The best for home studio set-ups Specifications Drivers: Three Earplugs: Foam Reasons to buy + Compact form factor + Very comfortable + Light Reasons to avoid - Not great for bass players

The Audio-Technica ATH-E70 are praised for their accurate sound reproduction, thanks to their triple-armature drivers, which deliver a balanced and natural sound, allowing guitarists to hear their instrument clearly in any mix. The design offers good comfort and sound isolation, essential for stage and studio use.

One of this model's strengths is the durable build and detachable cable, adding to the IEMs' longevity. However, some users may find the fit less secure compared to custom-molded options, and their sound profile might be too flat for those preferring more pronounced bass.

Best customization

(Image credit: 64 Audio)

7. 64 Audio A6t The best pro-grade IEMs for customisation Specifications Drivers: Six Earplugs: Foam Reasons to buy + Six drivers for superbly balanced sound + Outstanding sound + Top-tier isolation Reasons to avoid - Customisation process adds to lead time

The 64 Audio A6t stand out with their six-driver configuration, offering a wide and dynamic soundstage. They are designed to provide a balanced sound, making them ideal for guitarists needing precision across all frequencies.

The custom-molded fit ensures excellent comfort and noise isolation. One unique feature is the apex module, which reduces ear fatigue by allowing air pressure to escape. While their customization and sound quality are top-notch, the A6t are on the pricier side, and the custom fit process requires an extra step for users.

Buying advice

Selecting the perfect set of in-ear monitors (IEMs) is a game-changer for guitar players. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic amateur, the right IEMs can significantly enhance your playing experience. But with a plethora of options on the market, how do you choose the best ones? Here's what to look for.

Sound quality

Sound quality is paramount. The best IEMs deliver a balanced frequency response, ensuring you can hear the full spectrum of your guitar's sound. Look for IEMs with multiple drivers (speakers within the earbud) as they offer superior sound separation and clarity. This means you can pick up the subtleties in your tone, from the deep thrum of a low E string to the bright chime of a high G. Cheap versions often lack this balance, producing muddled sound that can hamper your performance.

Fit and comfort

Comfort is crucial, especially during long gigs or recording sessions. High-end IEMs typically come with multiple ear tip sizes and materials, such as foam or silicone, to ensure a snug fit. A good seal not only enhances comfort but also improves sound isolation, blocking out unwanted noise so you can focus on your playing. Poorly fitting IEMs can be distracting and uncomfortable, slipping out at the worst moments or causing ear fatigue.

Durability and build quality

Investing in a durable pair of IEMs is wise. The best IEMs are built to withstand the rigors of frequent use, featuring reinforced cables, robust connectors, and sturdy housings. Some even offer detachable cables, allowing you to replace them if they get damaged, rather than buying a whole new set. Cheaper models might save you money initially, but they often fall apart quickly, costing more in the long run.

Customization and features

Customization options can also set high-quality IEMs apart. Custom-molded IEMs, tailored to your ear's exact shape, provide the ultimate fit and sound isolation, though they come at a premium price. Additionally, look for features like ambient sound passthrough, which allows you to hear external sounds without removing your IEMs – handy for on-stage communication.

Price and value

While top-tier IEMs come with a higher price tag, they offer superior sound quality, durability and comfort, making them a worthwhile investment for serious guitar players. However, there are also mid-range options that provide excellent performance without breaking the bank. Consider your budget and how often you'll use the IEMs when making your decision.

Conclusion

In-ear monitors are an essential tool for guitar players, providing clarity and precision that traditional monitors can't match. By focusing on sound quality, fit, durability and features, you can find the perfect pair to elevate your playing experience. Remember, investing in a good set of IEMs is investing in your performance, ensuring you always sound your best, whether on stage or in the studio. Happy playing!

How we choose in-ear monitors

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar and bass related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our guides.

When choosing what we believe to be the best pedal amps available right now, we combine our hands-on experience, user reviews and testimonies and engage in lengthy discussions with our editorial colleagues to reach a consensus about the top products in any given category.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want other players to find the right product for them. So we take into careful consideration everything from budget to feature set, ease of use and durability to come up with a list of what we can safely say are the best pedal amps on the market right now.

Read more about our rating system, how we choose the gear we feature, and exactly how we test each product.