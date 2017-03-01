Night Ranger Premiere New Song, "Comfort Me"

(Image credit: Ash Newell/Provided Press Kit Photo)

Night Ranger have released "Comfort Me," a track from their upcoming studio album, Don't Let Up, and you can check it out below. The disc will be released March 24 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Night Ranger—Kelly Keagy, Brad Gillis, Jack Blades, Eric Levy and Keri Kelli—truly epitomize the sound of the Eighties while completely transcending it. Since their 1996 reunion, they've brought their guitar-heavy, melodic rock roaring into the 21st century.

"Don't Let Up is the result of five musicians living and breathing rock and roll 24 hours a day," Blades says. "Thirty-five years on, and Night Ranger is once again ready to let the fans know 'It's Only Rock and Roll, But I Like It'!"

The album is available for preorder here. For more information, visit nightranger.com.

Don't Let Up Track List:

1. Somehow Someway

2. Running Out of Time

3. Truth

4. Day and Night*

5. Don't Let Up

6. Won't Be Your Fool Again

7. Say What You Want

8. We Can Work It Out

9. Comfort Me

10. Jamie

11. Nothing Left of Yesterday*Bonus audio track on Deluxe Edition

*Bonus DVD: Band interviews; "Running Out of Time" (video), "Day and Night" (video)

