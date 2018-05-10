Nine Inch Nails Announce New EP, 'Bad Witch,' North American Tour

Nine Inch Nails have announced a new EP, Bad Witch, and an extensive tour.
The new EP is out June 22, and follows 2016's Not the Actual Events and 2017's Add Violence. You can examine its tracklist below.
The band's fall trek through North America—which the band are calling the Cold and Black Infinite tour—will feature The Jesus and Mary Chain as openers. Notably, tickets for the shows will be sold only in person at venue boxes in what the band are calling "The Physical World Presale."
"The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing," the band said in a statement about the policy on their website. "Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller. We’ve decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way. We’re hoping many of you will be happy with the results, while some may do what they always do and bitch about it."
"You (an actual human being) show up at the box office, interact with the ticket seller (another actual human being) and purchase up to four tickets that will actually be handed to you on the spot," the statement continues. "The tickets will not be available online or anywhere else before or during that day. All seats (including the best seats) will be available first come, first serve. You may actually encounter other actual human beings with similar interests likely wearing black clothing during the process and potentially interact with them."
You can check out the band's full itinerary below. Preorder Bad Witch here.
Bad Witch:
- 01 Shit Mirror
- 02 Ahead of Ourselves
- 03 Play the Goddamned Part
- 04 God Break Down the Door
- 05 I’m Not From This World
- 06 Over and out
Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:
06-13 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
06-15 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
06-16 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
06-22 London, England - Meltdown Festival
06-24 London, England - Royal Albert Hall
06-25 Paris, France - Olympia
06-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS
06-29 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Open Air Fest
06-30 Prague, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival
07-02 Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle
07-04 Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
07-06 Belfort , France - Eurokennes Festival
07-08 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter Festival
07-09 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
07-12 Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival
07-14 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
08-14 Bangkok, Thailand - Moonstar Studio
08-17 Tokyo, Japan - Sonic Mania Festival
08-19 Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival
09-13 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre ^
09-14 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre ^
09-18 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks ^
09-19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks ^
09-22 San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest
09-24 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater ^
09-26 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre ^
09-27 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre ^
09-29 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^
10-09 Washington, DC - The Anthem ^
10-13 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^
10-14 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^
10-19 Boston, MA - Boch Center ^
10-20 Boston, MA - Boch Center ^
10-22 Detroit, MI - Fox Theater ^
10-23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theater ^
10-25 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom ^
10-26 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom ^
11-23 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre ^
11-24 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre ^
11-27 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
11-28 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
12-03 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
12-07 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^
12-08 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^
12-11 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^
12-12 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^
^ with the Jesus and Mary Chain