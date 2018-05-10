Nine Inch Nails Announce New EP, 'Bad Witch,' North American Tour

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles in 2017. (Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Nine Inch Nails have announced a new EP, Bad Witch, and an extensive tour.

The new EP is out June 22, and follows 2016's Not the Actual Events and 2017's Add Violence. You can examine its tracklist below.

The band's fall trek through North America—which the band are calling the Cold and Black Infinite tour—will feature The Jesus and Mary Chain as openers. Notably, tickets for the shows will be sold only in person at venue boxes in what the band are calling "The Physical World Presale."

"The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing," the band said in a statement about the policy on their website. "Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller. We’ve decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way. We’re hoping many of you will be happy with the results, while some may do what they always do and bitch about it."

"You (an actual human being) show up at the box office, interact with the ticket seller (another actual human being) and purchase up to four tickets that will actually be handed to you on the spot," the statement continues. "The tickets will not be available online or anywhere else before or during that day. All seats (including the best seats) will be available first come, first serve. You may actually encounter other actual human beings with similar interests likely wearing black clothing during the process and potentially interact with them."

You can check out the band's full itinerary below. Preorder Bad Witch here.

Bad Witch:

01 Shit Mirror

02 Ahead of Ourselves

03 Play the Goddamned Part

04 God Break Down the Door

05 I’m Not From This World

06 Over and out

Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:

06-13 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06-15 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06-16 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06-22 London, England - Meltdown Festival

06-24 London, England - Royal Albert Hall

06-25 Paris, France - Olympia

06-27 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS

06-29 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Open Air Fest

06-30 Prague, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival

07-02 Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

07-04 Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

07-06 Belfort , France - Eurokennes Festival

07-08 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter Festival

07-09 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

07-12 Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival

07-14 Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

08-14 Bangkok, Thailand - Moonstar Studio

08-17 Tokyo, Japan - Sonic Mania Festival

08-19 Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

09-13 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre ^

09-14 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre ^

09-18 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks ^

09-19 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks ^

09-22 San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest

09-24 Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater ^

09-26 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre ^

09-27 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre ^

09-29 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^

10-09 Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

10-13 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

10-14 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

10-19 Boston, MA - Boch Center ^

10-20 Boston, MA - Boch Center ^

10-22 Detroit, MI - Fox Theater ^

10-23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theater ^

10-25 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom ^

10-26 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom ^

11-23 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre ^

11-24 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre ^

11-27 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

11-28 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

12-03 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

12-07 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^

12-08 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^

12-11 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^

12-12 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium ^

^ with the Jesus and Mary Chain