Nita Strauss Premieres "Pandemonium" Music Video

Nita Strauss has premiered "Pandemonium," a new song and music video, and you can check it out below. The track is from She Rocks, Vol. 1, which comes out tomorrow.

"As a guitar player, even though I’ve always played in bands, most of my heroes have been solo players like Vai, Satriani, Jason Becker and, of course, the great Jennifer Batten, just to name a few," Strauss said.

"I am beyond excited to take my first step into the instrumental guitar world that I’ve always loved so much, and do it with the awesome players on this compilation."

She Rocks, Vol. 1 is a rocking new collection of tunes by a slew of kick-ass guitar goddesses, including Yasi Hofer,Lita Ford (with Lez Zeppelin), Sarah Longfield, Orianthi and Nita Strauss. It'll be released January 20 via Steve Vai’s Favored Nations label in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network, hosts of the annual She Rocks Awards, which take place every year at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Former Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski is the album's producer—and Vai is the executive producer.

