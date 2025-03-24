“It licked me!” Nita Strauss gets licked in the face by Alice Cooper's snake while playing – but doesn't drop a note

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

The shock rocker’s boa constrictor ensured Hurricane Nita got a warm welcome back after she’d temporarily stepped aside to fulfill solo dates

Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nita Strauss has returned to action as the starring shredder in Alice Cooper’s band, and she’s received a very warm welcome from one member of the shock rocker’s crew in particular: the band’s snake.

The guitarist was forced to step back from the band due to scheduling conflicts with her solo shows which saw Orinathi tapped up for a nostalgic return to a band she spent three years in before Strauss took over. However, a hip injury then forced Orianthi to be replaced at the last minute, with former Guns N’ Roses man Gilby Clarke getting the nod.

Strauss wrapped her solo tour in Houston, TX on March 8 and returned to the Godfather of Shock Rock's band of ghouls on Saturday, March 22 at the Wild Horse Pass Stadium in Chandler, AZ.

It seems Cooper’s boa constrictor missed her the most, with the guitarist revealing “It licked me!” in an Instagram post marking her return to the fold.

The incident, seen in the video Strauss has shared online, happened – aptly enough – during a run-through of the 1991 hit Snakebite. Ever the professional, she remained unphased at the serpent's show of affection, a hearty peck on the nose, as she stuck diligently to her task.

She is then seen mouthing something and pointing to her face as she walks off, wringing out power chords with just her left hand as she processes what had just happened.

A post shared by 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒 (@hurricanenita)

A photo posted by on

Cooper’s touring crew consists of numerous snakes to work around their various feeding times – you wouldn't want to parade a snake in front of thousands of screaming fans when it’s hungry, or digesting a tasty meal.

The singer has owned multiple snakes over the years, including Lady Macbeth, Count Strangula, and Julius Squeezer.

Incredibly, Julius died after being bitten by a rat intended to be his breakfast, while another snake, the 12-foot-long Yvonne escaped down a toilet of a Knoxville, Tennessee hotel.

“I put her in the bathtub overnight as she loved to swim, but in the morning she had gone down the toilet,” Alice remembered [per MOJO]. “She eventually emerged two weeks later in a different bathroom, having survived on sewer rats in the plumbing.”

A post shared by 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒 (@hurricanenita)

A photo posted by on

Aptly, she emerged in the bathroom of country music star Charley Pride, whose first big hit was called Snakes Crawl At Midnight.

In related news, Strauss recently sat down for has named the iconic female shredder who proved a huge inspiration for her pursuit of a music career, and, when highlighting the five riffs that changed her life, has called a Scandinavian metal band her “Beatles”.

Orianthi is recovering well from her injury having played at a recent benefit concert that saw her play Livin’ on a Prayer with two generations of Bon Jovi guitarists, Richie Sambora and his replacement, Phil X.

Alice Cooper will head back out on tour in May ahead of a busy summer schedule for the band which will see them traipse the US and Europe.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Dave Mustaine

“Why didn't nu-metal bands do any solos? They couldn't do solos. Thank God that genre went away”: Dave Mustaine says nu-metal guitarists aversion to solos was down to a lack of lead talent – not stylistic choice
Paul Wagstaff is wearing a hat and leather jacket, and sitting on a jukebox

“He was a one-off… We will never see his like again”: Paul ‘Wags’ Wagstaff, guitarist for Happy Mondays, Black Grape and Paris Angels, has died aged 60
Dave Mustaine

“Why didn't nu-metal bands do any solos? They couldn't do solos. Thank God that genre went away”: Dave Mustaine says nu-metal guitarists aversion to solos was down to a lack of lead talent – not stylistic choice
See more latest
Most Popular
Dave Mustaine
“Why didn't nu-metal bands do any solos? They couldn't do solos. Thank God that genre went away”: Dave Mustaine says nu-metal guitarists aversion to solos was down to a lack of lead talent – not stylistic choice
Dean Vengeance Select
“It is clear that lawsuits like this in the guitar industry are just not worth the time and expense”: Dean owner issues response to court loss over Gibson trademark verdict
Paul Wagstaff is wearing a hat and leather jacket, and sitting on a jukebox
“He was a one-off… We will never see his like again”: Paul ‘Wags’ Wagstaff, guitarist for Happy Mondays, Black Grape and Paris Angels, has died aged 60
Warren Haynes stands with his signature Gibson Les Paul
“We’re all looking for new inspiration. Some of us have been playing humbuckers for a long, long time”: Are we witnessing a P-90 renaissance? Warren Haynes has his say
Left-Hans Zimmer performs on stage accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during The Sound of 007 in concert at The Royal Albert Hall on October 04, 2022 in London, England; Right-Paul McCartney performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England
“I had a phone call from Paul McCartney, and he wanted me to come in and work with him…” How a Beatle helped Hans Zimmer conquer his stage fright with some priceless advice
A Gibson Flying V and a Dean Schenker Brothers V
“The jury’s decision reinforces the validity and strength of Gibson’s intellectual property rights”: Gibson emerges victorious in copyright infringement retrial battle with Dean
SlideSaddle
“For guitarists to push the boundaries of what’s possible”: Meet the SlideSaddle – a guitar slide that offers infinite sustain like an EBow
Portrait of English musician Steven Wilson, founding member of progressive rock group Porcupine Tree, photographed at his home in Hemel Hempstead on February 17, 2015
“A lot of old-school guitar players can play amazing. But sometimes they’re not so innovative with the actual sound”: Steven Wilson on why guitarists need to switch up their tones to prevent their solos sounding stale
Sonoforma gear furniture
Amps as furniture? This brand of high-end cabinets puts Celestion speakers into luxury furniture inspired by ’70s hi-fi consoles – and aims to blend guitar gear seamlessly into your life
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Charvel, get a $99 UAFX pedal, plus all the week's best guitar gear deals