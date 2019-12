Nita Strauss shredded on That Metal Show late last month—five times—and we've got the official clips of all of her guitar solos below.

Strauss—a member of Alice Cooper's band and the Iron Maidens—appeared on the April 25 episode with former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley and former Grand Funk Railroad vocalist/guitarist Mark Farner.

For all things related to Strauss, visit nitastrauss.com. For more about That Metal Show, visit vh1.com. Enjoy! We're partial to the top three clips, btw.