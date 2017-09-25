Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce New Album, 'Who Built the Moon?'

(Image credit: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced a new album, entitled Who Built the Moon?.

The album—the third from the former Oasis songwriter and guitarist and his band—features fellow British rock luminaries Paul Weller (playing organ on "Holy Mountain") and Johnny Marr (playing guitar and harmonica on "If Love Is the Law"). It will be released in November.

"People are going to be surprised," said David Holmes, who produced the album. "I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record—a lot of Noel's music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun."

Of course, Liam Gallagher—Noel's brother and fellow Oasis alum, who has his own upcoming solo album—couldn't resist a couple of his typical broadsides upon the leaking of the album's announcement.

"Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were," he wrote on Twitter. "It takes more than wheeling out your old mate Uri Geller (Paul Weller, apparently) and Har Mar Superstar (Johnny Marr) to make a so-called out there record snoozer as you were."

For his part, Noel Gallagher—in addition to the new album—also announced a 2018 North American tour, and a massive sale of equipment he used with Oasis both in the studio and on stage.

Partnering with Reverb, Gallagher is putting almost 50 items up for sale, including a Sixties Epiphone Professional guitar and an Orange OR120 Overdrive amp that he took on tour with Oasis. You can preview the items here.

You can watch a trailer for Who Built the Moon?and check out the album's tracklist plus Gallagher's upcoming tour dates below. Pre-order Who Built the Moon?here.

Who Built the Moon? Track List

1. "Fort Knox"

2. "Holy Mountain"

3. "Keep On Reaching"

4. "It's A Beautiful World"

5. "She Taught Me How To Fly"

6. "Be Careful What You Wish For"

7. "Black & White Sunshine"

8. "Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)"

9. "If Love Is The Law"

10. "The Man Who Built The Moon"

11. "End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)"

Noel Gallagher Tour Dates

February 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at Masonic Temple

February 10 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

February 12 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

February 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

February 15 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

February 17 - Boston, MA @ Opera House

February 18 - Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

February 20 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

February 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Goodyear Theater

February 24 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

February 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

March 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

March 3 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 5 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater At ACL Live

March 6 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

March 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum