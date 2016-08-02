Opeth Premiere New Song, "Sorceress"

(Image credit: Stuart Wood)

Swedish prog-metal group Opeth have premiered a new song, "Sorceress." Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Vocalist/guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt said, “Here you go kids! Here’s the title track, 'Sorceress,' combined with the now obligatory lyric video. Why not, eh? We’re happy with the tune. It’s heavy, a bit 'meat and potato,' but what the hell…we love it! Hope you do too!”

The band's upcoming 12th studio album is due out September 30 via the band’s imprint label Moderbolaget Records with Nuclear Blast Entertainment.