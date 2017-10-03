Otherwise Return with New Album and Music Video

Otherwise are back with a crushing new album, Sleeping Lions, available everywhere now via Century Media Records.

The group also recently unveiled the music video for album track “Angry Heart,” and you can watch it below.

The new conceptual opus is a dynamic new visual look for the band, as they all acted in the video’s intriguing storyline.

Look for Otherwise on tour with Red and 10 Years starting Oct 14. All dates can be found at facebook.com/otherwiseofficial.

Adrian Patrick (vocals) states: "The concept for the video of 'Angry Heart' is specifically constructed around the lyric line: 'So who is all bite and who is all bark? The Wolf of Light or the Wolf of Dark?' I gave our director, Mike Watts, some insight into my own struggles with anger and alcohol, and trying to find a balance between my new life as a family man and my lifelong musical mission. He devised this brilliant, provocative storyline that serves as an analogy for my inner battles...do I follow the overwhelming love for my family and give up on the fire of my passion, or vice versa? Having the entire band act in the video itself helped to capture the authenticity of our plight. The video is a powerfully honest piece and it feels good to be so proud of it.”

Watch the video below, and pick up Sleeping Lions at weareotherwise.com.