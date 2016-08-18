Overplayed Guitar Store Songs

There is a 100 percent chance you’ve heard at least one of these songs during any of your visits to your local guitar store. Apparently, the best way to test out gear is to butcher overplayed classic rock songs. To be fair, though, we’ve all been guilty of ripping one of these tunes in a guitar store at one point or another in our musical journeys.

In order to achieve the best tone for these renditions, you’ll want to be sure each string on the guitar of your choosing is slightly out of tune. From there, check that the master volume is at least halfway up on your 50-watt solid state, with the EQ settings all on ten.

Once you have the proper settings, it’s up to you to play the riffs as they were written, or perform your own interpretation. Either way, you should have the distortion and delay cranked, with a look on your face of, “I own this ****ing store.”

While the guitar store heroes are many, the true heroes are the guitar store employees, who must constantly endure these overplayed guitar songs. Let’s all take a moment of silence for those poor, defenseless people, because they will never have a moment of silence at work.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.