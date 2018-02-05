Paul Simon Announces Farewell Tour

Paul Simon—one half of Simon & Garfunkel, and one of the most successful singer/songwriters of all time—has announced a farewell tour of North America.

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief," Simon said in a statement.

"I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

As it stands right now, the North American leg of the tour will take Simon across the United States, with three stops in Canada. It will begin May 16 with a show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and ends June 20 with a show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Notably, the itinerary —which you can see below—does not include any stops in Simon's home city, New York, though it's difficult to imagine Simon calling it a day without at least one final show in the city that has inspired so much of his work.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, February 10. For more information, stop by paulsimon.com.

Paul Simon Tour DatesMay 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 18 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

May 19 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center

May 22 & 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 30 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green

June 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

June 2 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 4 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

June 6 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 8 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 10 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

June 12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 13 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 19 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

June 20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena