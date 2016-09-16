Pete Townshend Releases 1986 'Face the Face' Show on DVD/CD

(Image credit: David Redfern/Getty Images)

If you aren’t acquainted with Pete Townshend’s Deep End, get ready to be introduced when Eagle Rock Entertainment releases Face the Face as a DVD/CD set (and in digital formats) September 16 (MSRP $21.98). This is the first official release of this 1986 concert on DVD or CD.

Pete Townshend’s Deep End featured a diverse and celebrated lineup of musicians.

For this show in particular, Townshend is joined by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on lead guitar, Simon Phillips on drums (Toto) and percussionist Jody Linscott, along with Peter Hope-Evans (harmonica), Chucho Merchan (bass), John “Rabbit” Bundrick (keyboards), the Kick Horns (Simon Clarke, Roddy Lorimer, Tim Sanders, Pete Beachill and Dave Plews) and backing vocalists Billy Nicholls, Ian Ellis, Chris Staines, Gina Foster and Coral Gordan. Townshend leads the pack on guitar and vocals.

Filmed for the famous German TV series Rockpalast at MIDEM in Cannes January 29, 1986, Face the Face captures Pete Townshend’s Deep End while they were in the midst of touring in support of Townshend’s solo concept album White City: A Novel. The set list boasts tracks from the White City album, additional Townshend solo tracks, classics by the Who, Gilmour’s “Blue Light” and a few surprises. The set booms with performances of “Face the Face,” “Secondhand Love,” “Rough Boys,” “Slit Skirts,” “Give Blood,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Pinball Wizard” and more.

Townshend and the band deliver a compelling performance that showcases him as a solo artist distinct from his work with the Who.

